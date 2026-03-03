Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CSGS, OUST, KMI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CSG Systems International Inc. (Symbol: CSGS), where a total volume of 1,703 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 170,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.7% of CSGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 372,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026 , with 524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,400 underlying shares of CSGS. Below is a chart showing CSGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Ouster Inc (Symbol: OUST) options are showing a volume of 7,321 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 732,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of OUST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,300 underlying shares of OUST. Below is a chart showing OUST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) saw options trading volume of 60,783 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of KMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 45,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of KMI. Below is a chart showing KMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CSGS options, OUST options, or KMI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.