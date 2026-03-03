Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CSGS, OUST, KMI

Ouster Inc (Symbol: OUST) options are showing a volume of 7,321 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 732,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of OUST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,300 underlying shares of OUST. Below is a chart showing OUST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) saw options trading volume of 60,783 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of KMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 45,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of KMI. Below is a chart showing KMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CSGS options, OUST options, or KMI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
