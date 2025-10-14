Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CRNC, VZ, RKT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cerence Inc (Symbol: CRNC), where a total of 10,251 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.2% of CRNC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 2,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,200 underlying shares of CRNC. Below is a chart showing CRNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) options are showing a volume of 114,880 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 16,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) saw options trading volume of 196,862 contracts, representing approximately 19.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 20,135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRNC options, VZ options, or RKT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

