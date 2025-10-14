Markets
CRNC

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CRNC, VZ, RKT

October 14, 2025 — 03:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cerence Inc (Symbol: CRNC), where a total of 10,251 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.2% of CRNC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,200 underlying shares of CRNC. Below is a chart showing CRNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) options are showing a volume of 114,880 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 16,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) saw options trading volume of 196,862 contracts, representing approximately 19.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 20,135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CRNC options, VZ options, or RKT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Airlines Dividend Stocks
 XNCR Average Annual Return
 NATL shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Airlines Dividend Stocks-> XNCR Average Annual Return-> NATL shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CRNC
VZ
RKT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.