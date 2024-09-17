News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CRM, UWMC, CRDO

September 17, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total volume of 29,752 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.8% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,800 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

UWM Holdings Corp (Symbol: UWMC) saw options trading volume of 8,125 contracts, representing approximately 812,500 underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of UWMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,800 underlying shares of UWMC. Below is a chart showing UWMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Symbol: CRDO) options are showing a volume of 15,593 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of CRDO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 15,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CRDO. Below is a chart showing CRDO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

