Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CRM, UWMC, CRDO

UWM Holdings Corp (Symbol: UWMC) saw options trading volume of 8,125 contracts, representing approximately 812,500 underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of UWMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,800 underlying shares of UWMC. Below is a chart showing UWMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
And Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Symbol: CRDO) options are showing a volume of 15,593 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of CRDO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 15,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CRDO. Below is a chart showing CRDO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
