Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CRCL, CACC, SYF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Circle Internet Group Inc Class A (Symbol: CRCL), where a total of 48,436 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.6% of CRCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 3,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,400 underlying shares of CRCL. Below is a chart showing CRCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Credit Acceptance Corp (Symbol: CACC) options are showing a volume of 661 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 66,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of CACC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 129,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,500 underlying shares of CACC. Below is a chart showing CACC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

And Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) saw options trading volume of 15,010 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of SYF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 6,322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 632,200 underlying shares of SYF. Below is a chart showing SYF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRCL options, CACC options, or SYF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

