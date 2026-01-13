Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CRCL, CACC, SYF

Credit Acceptance Corp (Symbol: CACC) options are showing a volume of 661 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 66,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of CACC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 129,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,500 underlying shares of CACC. Below is a chart showing CACC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:
And Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) saw options trading volume of 15,010 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of SYF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 6,322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 632,200 underlying shares of SYF. Below is a chart showing SYF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
