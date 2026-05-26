Markets
CPRI

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CPRI, MSTR, DKS

May 26, 2026 — 03:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI), where a total of 34,618 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 135% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 12,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 192,786 contracts, representing approximately 19.3 million underlying shares or approximately 129.6% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 10,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 11,588 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 117.9% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 982,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,400 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CPRI options, MSTR options, or DKS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further CPRI Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of CPRI-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CPRI-> Holdings Channel-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CPRI
MSTR
DKS

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