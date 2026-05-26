Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CPRI, MSTR, DKS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI), where a total of 34,618 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 135% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 12,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 192,786 contracts, representing approximately 19.3 million underlying shares or approximately 129.6% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 10,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 11,588 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 117.9% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 982,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,400 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CPRI options, MSTR options, or DKS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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