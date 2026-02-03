Markets
CPRI

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CPRI, HIMS, NVT

February 03, 2026 — 03:22 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI), where a total of 20,302 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.2% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 4,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 440,500 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) options are showing a volume of 126,180 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.2% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring February 13, 2026, with 7,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 745,800 underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT) saw options trading volume of 12,700 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 66.3% of NVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,700 underlying shares of NVT. Below is a chart showing NVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CPRI options, HIMS options, or NVT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

