Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COST, MSFT, DLTR

September 02, 2025 — 01:22 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 15,246 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $930 strike put option expiring September 05, 2025, with 868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,800 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $930 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 141,827 contracts, representing approximately 14.2 million underlying shares or approximately 66.6% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 20,745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 19,454 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.1% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring September 05, 2025, with 2,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,000 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COST options, MSFT options, or DLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
