Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COST, MSFT, DLTR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 15,246 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $930 strike put option expiring September 05, 2025 , with 868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,800 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $930 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 141,827 contracts, representing approximately 14.2 million underlying shares or approximately 66.6% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 20,745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 19,454 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.1% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring September 05, 2025, with 2,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,000 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COST options, MSFT options, or DLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

