Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CORZ, GME, HROW

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 90,730 contracts, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares or approximately 124.2% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 7,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 720,400 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
And Harrow Inc (Symbol: HROW) saw options trading volume of 6,623 contracts, representing approximately 662,300 underlying shares or approximately 116.9% of HROW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 566,535 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 1,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,000 underlying shares of HROW. Below is a chart showing HROW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CORZ options, GME options, or HROW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: INSP Stock Predictions
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NELS
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RITT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.