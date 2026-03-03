Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CORZ, GME, HROW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ), where a total volume of 208,113 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 20.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 182.9% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 39,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 90,730 contracts, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares or approximately 124.2% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 7,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 720,400 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And Harrow Inc (Symbol: HROW) saw options trading volume of 6,623 contracts, representing approximately 662,300 underlying shares or approximately 116.9% of HROW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 566,535 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 1,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,000 underlying shares of HROW. Below is a chart showing HROW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

