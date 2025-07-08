Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CORZ, CVNA, TIPT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ), where a total volume of 293,748 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 29.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 129.3% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 20,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 42,959 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.2% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 3,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,300 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tiptree Inc (Symbol: TIPT) options are showing a volume of 2,111 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 211,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.7% of TIPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 189,030 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,000 underlying shares of TIPT. Below is a chart showing TIPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

