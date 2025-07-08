Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CORZ, CVNA, TIPT

July 08, 2025 — 03:17 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ), where a total volume of 293,748 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 29.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 129.3% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 20,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 42,959 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.2% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 3,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,300 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tiptree Inc (Symbol: TIPT) options are showing a volume of 2,111 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 211,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.7% of TIPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 189,030 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,000 underlying shares of TIPT. Below is a chart showing TIPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CORZ options, CVNA options, or TIPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
