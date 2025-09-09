Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CORZ, COIN, TSLA

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 159,228 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 179.9% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 7,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 762,000 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 994,938 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 99.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.8% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 76.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 65,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CORZ options, COIN options, or TSLA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
