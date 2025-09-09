Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CORZ, COIN, TSLA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ), where a total volume of 316,317 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 31.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 199.9% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 105,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.6 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 159,228 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 179.9% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 7,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 762,000 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 994,938 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 99.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.8% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 76.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 65,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

