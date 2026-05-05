Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COKE, LNN, IIPR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (Symbol: COKE), where a total of 5,105 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 510,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 129.6% of COKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 393,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 2,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,700 underlying shares of COKE. Below is a chart showing COKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Lindsay Corp (Symbol: LNN) saw options trading volume of 2,306 contracts, representing approximately 230,600 underlying shares or approximately 127.4% of LNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 180,935 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 1,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,300 underlying shares of LNN. Below is a chart showing LNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) saw options trading volume of 3,920 contracts, representing approximately 392,000 underlying shares or approximately 113.8% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 344,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,200 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COKE options, LNN options, or IIPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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