Markets
COKE

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COKE, LNN, IIPR

May 05, 2026 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (Symbol: COKE), where a total of 5,105 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 510,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 129.6% of COKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 393,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 2,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,700 underlying shares of COKE. Below is a chart showing COKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Lindsay Corp (Symbol: LNN) saw options trading volume of 2,306 contracts, representing approximately 230,600 underlying shares or approximately 127.4% of LNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 180,935 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 1,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,300 underlying shares of LNN. Below is a chart showing LNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) saw options trading volume of 3,920 contracts, representing approximately 392,000 underlying shares or approximately 113.8% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 344,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,200 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COKE options, LNN options, or IIPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Monthly Dividend Paying REITs
 Institutional Holders of GTS
 Broker Darlings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Monthly Dividend Paying REITs-> Institutional Holders of GTS-> Broker Darlings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COKE
LNN
IIPR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.