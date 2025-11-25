Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COIN, COST, BA

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 26,477 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.7% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $835 strike put option expiring November 28, 2025, with 1,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $835 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 97,744 contracts, representing approximately 9.8 million underlying shares or approximately 100.5% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 543,200 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COIN options, COST options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
