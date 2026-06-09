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COHR

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COHR, QCOM, RH

June 09, 2026 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coherent Corp (Symbol: COHR), where a total of 32,203 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.2% of COHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,000 underlying shares of COHR. Below is a chart showing COHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 131,671 contracts, representing approximately 13.2 million underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 5,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,800 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 4,502 contracts, representing approximately 450,200 underlying shares or approximately 52% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 866,465 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 1,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,800 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COHR options, QCOM options, or RH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further COHR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding COHR-> COHR Stock Predictions-> Best Dividend Paying Stocks Analysts Like-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COHR
QCOM
RH

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