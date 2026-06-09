Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COHR, QCOM, RH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coherent Corp (Symbol: COHR), where a total of 32,203 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.2% of COHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 2,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,000 underlying shares of COHR. Below is a chart showing COHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 131,671 contracts, representing approximately 13.2 million underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 5,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,800 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 4,502 contracts, representing approximately 450,200 underlying shares or approximately 52% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 866,465 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 1,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,800 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COHR options, QCOM options, or RH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further COHR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.