Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CNM, ZM, MSFT

September 09, 2025 — 03:28 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Core & Main Inc (Symbol: CNM), where a total volume of 11,063 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.6% of CNM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,300 underlying shares of CNM. Below is a chart showing CNM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 26,373 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.6% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $89 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 14,793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $89 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 124,083 contracts, representing approximately 12.4 million underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $502.50 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 7,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 768,000 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $502.50 strike highlighted in orange:

