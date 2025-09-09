Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CNM, ZM, MSFT

Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 26,373 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.6% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $89 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 14,793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $89 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 124,083 contracts, representing approximately 12.4 million underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $502.50 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 7,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 768,000 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $502.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CNM options, ZM options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding IDIX
ISDR Stock Predictions
AMDA Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.