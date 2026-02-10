Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CMTG, HURN, HUM

February 10, 2026 — 03:36 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: CMTG), where a total volume of 3,045 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 304,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.4% of CMTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 383,595 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,700 underlying shares of CMTG. Below is a chart showing CMTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Huron Consulting Group Inc (Symbol: HURN) options are showing a volume of 1,766 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 176,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.3% of HURN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 222,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of HURN. Below is a chart showing HURN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 18,566 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 74.6% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 1,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,700 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

