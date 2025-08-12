Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CME, CMG, AXP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CME Group (Symbol: CME), where a total volume of 9,301 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 930,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.3% of CME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 2,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,100 underlying shares of CME. Below is a chart showing CME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 95,904 contracts, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 22,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 11,531 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $287.50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,200 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $287.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CME options, CMG options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.