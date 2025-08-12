Markets
CME

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CME, CMG, AXP

August 12, 2025 — 01:28 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CME Group (Symbol: CME), where a total volume of 9,301 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 930,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.3% of CME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,100 underlying shares of CME. Below is a chart showing CME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 95,904 contracts, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 22,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 11,531 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $287.50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,200 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $287.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CME options, CMG options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs
 Institutional Holders of IBET
 Funds Holding ENNV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs-> Institutional Holders of IBET-> Funds Holding ENNV-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CME
CMG
AXP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.