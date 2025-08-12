Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CME, CMG, AXP

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 95,904 contracts, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 22,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 11,531 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $287.50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,200 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $287.50 strike highlighted in orange:
