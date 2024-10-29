Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CLSK, W, DDOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CleanSpark Inc (Symbol: CLSK), where a total volume of 114,300 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.7% of CLSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024 , with 11,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CLSK. Below is a chart showing CLSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 16,105 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 2,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,600 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 12,275 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 3,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,000 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:

