Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CIVI, HROW, MRNA

Harrow Inc (Symbol: HROW) options are showing a volume of 4,148 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 414,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.3% of HROW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 464,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,500 underlying shares of HROW. Below is a chart showing HROW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 73,792 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 89.3% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 25,855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
