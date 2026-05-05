Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CIFR, TPR, JOE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cipher Digital Inc (Symbol: CIFR), where a total volume of 281,486 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 28.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 113.7% of CIFR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 13,871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CIFR. Below is a chart showing CIFR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) options are showing a volume of 17,521 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.8% of TPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 5,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,400 underlying shares of TPR. Below is a chart showing TPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE) saw options trading volume of 2,590 contracts, representing approximately 259,000 underlying shares or approximately 106.4% of JOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 243,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 2,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,600 underlying shares of JOE. Below is a chart showing JOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CIFR options, TPR options, or JOE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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