Markets
CIFR

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CIFR, TPR, JOE

May 05, 2026 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cipher Digital Inc (Symbol: CIFR), where a total volume of 281,486 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 28.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 113.7% of CIFR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 13,871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CIFR. Below is a chart showing CIFR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) options are showing a volume of 17,521 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.8% of TPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 5,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,400 underlying shares of TPR. Below is a chart showing TPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE) saw options trading volume of 2,590 contracts, representing approximately 259,000 underlying shares or approximately 106.4% of JOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 243,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 2,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,600 underlying shares of JOE. Below is a chart showing JOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CIFR options, TPR options, or JOE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Healthcare Dividend Stock List
 NSEC YTD Return
 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Healthcare Dividend Stock List-> NSEC YTD Return-> ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CIFR
TPR
JOE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.