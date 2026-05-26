Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CIEN, LULU, AMGN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ciena Corp (Symbol: CIEN), where a total of 9,610 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 961,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.1% of CIEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026 , with 1,952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,200 underlying shares of CIEN. Below is a chart showing CIEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 14,930 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,600 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) options are showing a volume of 12,758 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 8,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 826,700 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CIEN options, LULU options, or AMGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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