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CIEN

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CIEN, LULU, AMGN

May 26, 2026 — 02:02 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ciena Corp (Symbol: CIEN), where a total of 9,610 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 961,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.1% of CIEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 1,952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,200 underlying shares of CIEN. Below is a chart showing CIEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 14,930 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,600 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) options are showing a volume of 12,758 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 8,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 826,700 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CIEN options, LULU options, or AMGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further CIEN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

CIEN
LULU
AMGN

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