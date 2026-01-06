Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CHTR, HTZ, MSM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), where a total of 36,499 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 215.6% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 18,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ) options are showing a volume of 114,709 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 194% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 20,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (Symbol: MSM) saw options trading volume of 10,464 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 190% of MSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 550,715 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,900 underlying shares of MSM. Below is a chart showing MSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

