Markets
CHTR

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CHTR, HTZ, MSM

January 06, 2026 — 04:12 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), where a total of 36,499 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 215.6% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 18,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ) options are showing a volume of 114,709 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 194% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 20,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (Symbol: MSM) saw options trading volume of 10,464 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 190% of MSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 550,715 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,900 underlying shares of MSM. Below is a chart showing MSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CHTR options, HTZ options, or MSM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Dividend Stocks
 GBUY Videos
 ALMS market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Dividend Stocks-> GBUY Videos-> ALMS market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CHTR
HTZ
MSM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.