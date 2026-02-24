Markets
CGON

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CGON, WWW, AHCO

February 24, 2026 — 03:48 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CG Oncology Inc (Symbol: CGON), where a total of 7,795 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 779,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 98.2% of CGON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 793,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,700 underlying shares of CGON. Below is a chart showing CGON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW) saw options trading volume of 11,306 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 89.9% of WWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 6,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 611,100 underlying shares of WWW. Below is a chart showing WWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And AdaptHealth Corp (Symbol: AHCO) saw options trading volume of 7,945 contracts, representing approximately 794,500 underlying shares or approximately 82.8% of AHCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 959,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 7,847 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 784,700 underlying shares of AHCO. Below is a chart showing AHCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CGON options, WWW options, or AHCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 The Ten Worst ETF Performers
 SPXT market cap history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MNTV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
The Ten Worst ETF Performers-> SPXT market cap history-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MNTV-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CGON
WWW
AHCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.