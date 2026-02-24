Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CGON, WWW, AHCO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CG Oncology Inc (Symbol: CGON), where a total of 7,795 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 779,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 98.2% of CGON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 793,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 2,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,700 underlying shares of CGON. Below is a chart showing CGON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW) saw options trading volume of 11,306 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 89.9% of WWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 6,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 611,100 underlying shares of WWW. Below is a chart showing WWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And AdaptHealth Corp (Symbol: AHCO) saw options trading volume of 7,945 contracts, representing approximately 794,500 underlying shares or approximately 82.8% of AHCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 959,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 7,847 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 784,700 underlying shares of AHCO. Below is a chart showing AHCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CGON options, WWW options, or AHCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.