Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CGON, WWW, AHCO

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW) saw options trading volume of 11,306 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 89.9% of WWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 6,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 611,100 underlying shares of WWW. Below is a chart showing WWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And AdaptHealth Corp (Symbol: AHCO) saw options trading volume of 7,945 contracts, representing approximately 794,500 underlying shares or approximately 82.8% of AHCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 959,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 7,847 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 784,700 underlying shares of AHCO. Below is a chart showing AHCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
