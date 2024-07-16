Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CGEM, OKTA, Z

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 7,896 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 789,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,600 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 16,191 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,100 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
