Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CGEM, OKTA, Z

July 16, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CGEM), where a total of 5,055 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 505,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.1% of CGEM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of CGEM. Below is a chart showing CGEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 7,896 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 789,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,600 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 16,191 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,100 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CGEM options, OKTA options, or Z options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

