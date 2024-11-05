News & Insights

CENX

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CENX, CPNG, VMEO

November 05, 2024 — 03:22 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Century Aluminum Co. (Symbol: CENX), where a total volume of 11,273 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 115.5% of CENX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 975,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,700 underlying shares of CENX. Below is a chart showing CENX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Coupang Inc (Symbol: CPNG) options are showing a volume of 61,858 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114.9% of CPNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 8,644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 864,400 underlying shares of CPNG. Below is a chart showing CPNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vimeo Inc (Symbol: VMEO) options are showing a volume of 8,557 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 855,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.6% of VMEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 753,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,796 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,600 underlying shares of VMEO. Below is a chart showing VMEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CENX options, CPNG options, or VMEO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

