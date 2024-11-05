Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CENX, CPNG, VMEO

Coupang Inc (Symbol: CPNG) options are showing a volume of 61,858 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114.9% of CPNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 8,644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 864,400 underlying shares of CPNG. Below is a chart showing CPNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vimeo Inc (Symbol: VMEO) options are showing a volume of 8,557 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 855,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.6% of VMEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 753,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,796 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,600 underlying shares of VMEO. Below is a chart showing VMEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CENX options, CPNG options, or VMEO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Barry Rosenstein
EMMS Insider Buying
Funds Holding SEAL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.