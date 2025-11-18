Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CELC, FHN, VSTS

First Horizon Corp (Symbol: FHN) options are showing a volume of 46,763 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.3% of FHN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 20,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of FHN. Below is a chart showing FHN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vestis Corp (Symbol: VSTS) saw options trading volume of 10,222 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of VSTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of VSTS. Below is a chart showing VSTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CELC options, FHN options, or VSTS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
