Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CEG, HCC, SMTC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG), where a total volume of 23,918 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.6% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring March 06, 2026 , with 2,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,500 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Warrior Met Coal Inc (Symbol: HCC) options are showing a volume of 6,186 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 618,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.7% of HCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 553,000 underlying shares of HCC. Below is a chart showing HCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Semtech Corp. (Symbol: SMTC) options are showing a volume of 8,096 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 809,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of SMTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 4,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,100 underlying shares of SMTC. Below is a chart showing SMTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CEG options, HCC options, or SMTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.