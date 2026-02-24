Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CEG, HCC, SMTC

Warrior Met Coal Inc (Symbol: HCC) options are showing a volume of 6,186 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 618,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.7% of HCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 553,000 underlying shares of HCC. Below is a chart showing HCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Semtech Corp. (Symbol: SMTC) options are showing a volume of 8,096 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 809,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of SMTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 4,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,100 underlying shares of SMTC. Below is a chart showing SMTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
