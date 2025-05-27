Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CEG, BBY, BYRN

Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 12,576 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,200 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Byrna Technologies Inc (Symbol: BYRN) options are showing a volume of 1,448 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 144,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of BYRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 349,520 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,400 underlying shares of BYRN. Below is a chart showing BYRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CEG options, BBY options, or BYRN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
