Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CEG, BBY, BYRN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG), where a total volume of 13,676 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025 , with 1,631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,100 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 12,576 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,200 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Byrna Technologies Inc (Symbol: BYRN) options are showing a volume of 1,448 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 144,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of BYRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 349,520 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,400 underlying shares of BYRN. Below is a chart showing BYRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

