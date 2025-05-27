Markets
CEG

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CEG, BBY, BYRN

May 27, 2025 — 03:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG), where a total volume of 13,676 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 1,631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,100 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 12,576 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,200 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Byrna Technologies Inc (Symbol: BYRN) options are showing a volume of 1,448 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 144,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of BYRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 349,520 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,400 underlying shares of BYRN. Below is a chart showing BYRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CEG options, BBY options, or BYRN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ANSS Price Target
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NRF
 CDEA Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ANSS Price Target-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NRF-> CDEA Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CEG
BBY
BYRN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.