Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CCL, SXC, IRM

November 04, 2025 — 03:18 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL), where a total volume of 101,861 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.3% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 13,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

SunCoke Energy Inc (Symbol: SXC) options are showing a volume of 4,005 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 400,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of SXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 891,760 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,700 underlying shares of SXC. Below is a chart showing SXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM) saw options trading volume of 5,209 contracts, representing approximately 520,900 underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of IRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $103 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 2,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,300 underlying shares of IRM. Below is a chart showing IRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $103 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CCL options, SXC options, or IRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

