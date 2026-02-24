Markets
CAVA

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CAVA, WULF, FTAI

February 24, 2026 — 03:47 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA), where a total volume of 15,355 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.6% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,600 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

TeraWulf Inc. (Symbol: WULF) saw options trading volume of 181,127 contracts, representing approximately 18.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of WULF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 17,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of WULF. Below is a chart showing WULF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI) saw options trading volume of 6,369 contracts, representing approximately 636,900 underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,000 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CAVA options, WULF options, or FTAI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

