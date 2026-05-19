Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CAVA, AGYS, SMMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA), where a total volume of 26,409 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.4% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 7,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 751,700 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Agilysys Inc (Symbol: AGYS) options are showing a volume of 2,493 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 249,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.7% of AGYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 281,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,500 underlying shares of AGYS. Below is a chart showing AGYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Summit Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SMMT) saw options trading volume of 44,452 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 88% of SMMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 10,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SMMT. Below is a chart showing SMMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CAVA options, AGYS options, or SMMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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