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CAVA

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CAVA, AGYS, SMMT

May 19, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA), where a total volume of 26,409 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.4% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 7,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 751,700 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Agilysys Inc (Symbol: AGYS) options are showing a volume of 2,493 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 249,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.7% of AGYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 281,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,500 underlying shares of AGYS. Below is a chart showing AGYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Summit Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SMMT) saw options trading volume of 44,452 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 88% of SMMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 10,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SMMT. Below is a chart showing SMMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CAVA options, AGYS options, or SMMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Mergers and Acquisitions
 HEI Dividend History
 Technology Dividend Stock List

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Mergers and Acquisitions-> HEI Dividend History-> Technology Dividend Stock List-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CAVA
AGYS
SMMT

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