Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CAVA, AGYS, SMMT

Agilysys Inc (Symbol: AGYS) options are showing a volume of 2,493 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 249,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.7% of AGYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 281,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,500 underlying shares of AGYS. Below is a chart showing AGYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Summit Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SMMT) saw options trading volume of 44,452 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 88% of SMMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 10,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SMMT. Below is a chart showing SMMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CAVA options, AGYS options, or SMMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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