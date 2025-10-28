Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CAR, PEP, HAYW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total of 9,439 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 943,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 128.2% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 736,360 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 1,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,000 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) options are showing a volume of 78,941 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.6% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 40,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hayward Holdings Inc (Symbol: HAYW) saw options trading volume of 15,046 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 102.2% of HAYW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 6,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 602,100 underlying shares of HAYW. Below is a chart showing HAYW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CAR options, PEP options, or HAYW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.