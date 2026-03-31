Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CAR, JPM, SOFI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total of 5,215 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 521,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.5% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 956,455 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring April 02, 2026 , with 1,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,900 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 58,742 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 4,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 435,400 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 370,166 contracts, representing approximately 37.0 million underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 70.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring April 02, 2026, with 34,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CAR options, JPM options, or SOFI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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