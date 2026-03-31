Markets
CAR

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CAR, JPM, SOFI

March 31, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total of 5,215 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 521,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.5% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 956,455 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring April 02, 2026, with 1,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,900 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 58,742 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 4,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 435,400 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 370,166 contracts, representing approximately 37.0 million underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 70.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring April 02, 2026, with 34,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CAR options, JPM options, or SOFI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Auto Manufacturers Dividend Stocks
 WH Dividend Growth Rate
 Defense Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Auto Manufacturers Dividend Stocks-> WH Dividend Growth Rate-> Defense Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CAR
JPM
SOFI

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