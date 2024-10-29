News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CALX, DKS, WGS

October 29, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Calix Inc (Symbol: CALX), where a total of 2,336 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 233,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.1% of CALX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 370,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,800 underlying shares of CALX. Below is a chart showing CALX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 4,241 contracts, representing approximately 424,100 underlying shares or approximately 61.8% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 686,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,900 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And GeneDx Holdings Corp (Symbol: WGS) saw options trading volume of 3,510 contracts, representing approximately 351,000 underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of WGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 574,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,500 underlying shares of WGS. Below is a chart showing WGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

