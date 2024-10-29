Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CALX, DKS, WGS

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 4,241 contracts, representing approximately 424,100 underlying shares or approximately 61.8% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 686,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,900 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And GeneDx Holdings Corp (Symbol: WGS) saw options trading volume of 3,510 contracts, representing approximately 351,000 underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of WGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 574,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,500 underlying shares of WGS. Below is a chart showing WGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CALX options, DKS options, or WGS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: CHFN Videos
ONG Options Chain
WRAP Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.