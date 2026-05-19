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C

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: C, TDOC, AZO

May 19, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total volume of 62,734 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.7% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 8,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 831,000 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 31,614 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 14,798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 1,486 contracts, representing approximately 148,600 underlying shares or approximately 56.3% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 264,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4200 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,600 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for C options, TDOC options, or AZO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dividend Stocks
 ONTO YTD Return
 Preferred Stock Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

C
TDOC
AZO

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