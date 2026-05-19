Notable Tuesday Option Activity: C, TDOC, AZO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total volume of 62,734 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.7% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 8,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 831,000 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 31,614 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 14,798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 1,486 contracts, representing approximately 148,600 underlying shares or approximately 56.3% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 264,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4200 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,600 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for C options, TDOC options, or AZO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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