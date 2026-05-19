Notable Tuesday Option Activity: C, TDOC, AZO

Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 31,614 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 14,798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 1,486 contracts, representing approximately 148,600 underlying shares or approximately 56.3% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 264,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4200 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,600 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for C options, TDOC options, or AZO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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