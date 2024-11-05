Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BROS, YETI, CALX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dutch Bros Inc (Symbol: BROS), where a total volume of 13,371 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65% of BROS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 9,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 918,300 underlying shares of BROS. Below is a chart showing BROS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI) options are showing a volume of 8,343 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 834,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.3% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,500 underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Calix Inc (Symbol: CALX) saw options trading volume of 2,960 contracts, representing approximately 296,000 underlying shares or approximately 62.7% of CALX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 472,095 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,500 underlying shares of CALX. Below is a chart showing CALX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

