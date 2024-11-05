Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BROS, YETI, CALX

Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI) options are showing a volume of 8,343 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 834,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.3% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,500 underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Calix Inc (Symbol: CALX) saw options trading volume of 2,960 contracts, representing approximately 296,000 underlying shares or approximately 62.7% of CALX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 472,095 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,500 underlying shares of CALX. Below is a chart showing CALX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BROS options, YETI options, or CALX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of MRVL
AVACU Historical Stock Prices
APPS market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.