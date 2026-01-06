Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BRKR, ORA, JXN

Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) options are showing a volume of 2,961 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 296,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of ORA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 586,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ORA. Below is a chart showing ORA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Jackson Financial Inc (Symbol: JXN) options are showing a volume of 2,354 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 235,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of JXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 467,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,000 underlying shares of JXN. Below is a chart showing JXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BRKR options, ORA options, or JXN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: NCIT Price Target
ARQL Options Chain
ETFs Holding QSII
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.