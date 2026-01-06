Markets
BRKR

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BRKR, ORA, JXN

January 06, 2026 — 04:08 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bruker Corp (Symbol: BRKR), where a total of 9,714 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 971,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.7% of BRKR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,700 underlying shares of BRKR. Below is a chart showing BRKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) options are showing a volume of 2,961 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 296,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of ORA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 586,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ORA. Below is a chart showing ORA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Jackson Financial Inc (Symbol: JXN) options are showing a volume of 2,354 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 235,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of JXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 467,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,000 underlying shares of JXN. Below is a chart showing JXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BRKR options, ORA options, or JXN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 NCIT Price Target
 ARQL Options Chain
 ETFs Holding QSII

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
NCIT Price Target-> ARQL Options Chain-> ETFs Holding QSII-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BRKR
ORA
JXN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.