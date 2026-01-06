Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BRKR, ORA, JXN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bruker Corp (Symbol: BRKR), where a total of 9,714 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 971,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.7% of BRKR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 2,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,700 underlying shares of BRKR. Below is a chart showing BRKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) options are showing a volume of 2,961 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 296,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of ORA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 586,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ORA. Below is a chart showing ORA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Jackson Financial Inc (Symbol: JXN) options are showing a volume of 2,354 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 235,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of JXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 467,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,000 underlying shares of JXN. Below is a chart showing JXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

