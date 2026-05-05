Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BLSH, HNRG, HCKT

Hallador Energy Co (Symbol: HNRG) saw options trading volume of 8,461 contracts, representing approximately 846,100 underlying shares or approximately 98.4% of HNRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 860,215 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,400 underlying shares of HNRG. Below is a chart showing HNRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hackett Group Inc (Symbol: HCKT) saw options trading volume of 2,022 contracts, representing approximately 202,200 underlying shares or approximately 87.5% of HCKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 231,065 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 2,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,200 underlying shares of HCKT. Below is a chart showing HCKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BLSH options, HNRG options, or HCKT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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