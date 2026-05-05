Markets
BLSH

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BLSH, HNRG, HCKT

May 05, 2026 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bullish Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BLSH), where a total of 10,538 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 100.6% of BLSH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,300 underlying shares of BLSH. Below is a chart showing BLSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Hallador Energy Co (Symbol: HNRG) saw options trading volume of 8,461 contracts, representing approximately 846,100 underlying shares or approximately 98.4% of HNRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 860,215 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,400 underlying shares of HNRG. Below is a chart showing HNRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Hackett Group Inc (Symbol: HCKT) saw options trading volume of 2,022 contracts, representing approximately 202,200 underlying shares or approximately 87.5% of HCKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 231,065 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 2,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,200 underlying shares of HCKT. Below is a chart showing HCKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BLSH options, HNRG options, or HCKT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Manufacturing Dividend Stock List
 IDXJ Videos
 Warren Buffett Technology Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Manufacturing Dividend Stock List-> IDXJ Videos-> Warren Buffett Technology Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BLSH
HNRG
HCKT

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