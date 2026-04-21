Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BLDR, PANW, GPC

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 37,133 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 4,370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 437,000 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC) options are showing a volume of 9,195 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 919,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of GPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 4,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 439,200 underlying shares of GPC. Below is a chart showing GPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BLDR options, PANW options, or GPC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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