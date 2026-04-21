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BLDR

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BLDR, PANW, GPC

April 21, 2026 — 02:04 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR), where a total volume of 9,105 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 910,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.4% of BLDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 3,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,900 underlying shares of BLDR. Below is a chart showing BLDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 37,133 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 4,370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 437,000 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC) options are showing a volume of 9,195 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 919,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of GPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 4,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 439,200 underlying shares of GPC. Below is a chart showing GPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BLDR options, PANW options, or GPC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Warren Buffett Stock Picks
 Institutional Holders of RRD
 Secondary Stock Offerings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Warren Buffett Stock Picks-> Institutional Holders of RRD-> Secondary Stock Offerings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BLDR
PANW
GPC

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