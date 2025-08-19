Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, XP, DJT

XP Inc - Class A (Symbol: XP) options are showing a volume of 23,182 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of XP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 8,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 850,600 underlying shares of XP. Below is a chart showing XP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
And Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT) options are showing a volume of 34,613 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 3,242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,200 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
