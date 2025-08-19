Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, XP, DJT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 1,058 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 105,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 206,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5700 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025 , with 120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5700 strike highlighted in orange:

XP Inc - Class A (Symbol: XP) options are showing a volume of 23,182 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of XP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 8,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 850,600 underlying shares of XP. Below is a chart showing XP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT) options are showing a volume of 34,613 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 3,242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,200 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, XP options, or DJT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

