Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BHF, LASR, QGEN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Brighthouse Financial Inc (Symbol: BHF), where a total of 8,669 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 866,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 154.1% of BHF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 562,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of BHF. Below is a chart showing BHF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

nLight Inc (Symbol: LASR) options are showing a volume of 19,761 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 135.9% of LASR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 15,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of LASR. Below is a chart showing LASR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qiagen NV (Symbol: QGEN) saw options trading volume of 26,038 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 109.1% of QGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 20,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of QGEN. Below is a chart showing QGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BHF options, LASR options, or QGEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.