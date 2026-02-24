Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BHF, LASR, QGEN

nLight Inc (Symbol: LASR) options are showing a volume of 19,761 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 135.9% of LASR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 15,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of LASR. Below is a chart showing LASR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Qiagen NV (Symbol: QGEN) saw options trading volume of 26,038 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 109.1% of QGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 20,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of QGEN. Below is a chart showing QGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
