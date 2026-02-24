Markets
BHF

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BHF, LASR, QGEN

February 24, 2026 — 03:46 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Brighthouse Financial Inc (Symbol: BHF), where a total of 8,669 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 866,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 154.1% of BHF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 562,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of BHF. Below is a chart showing BHF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

nLight Inc (Symbol: LASR) options are showing a volume of 19,761 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 135.9% of LASR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 15,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of LASR. Below is a chart showing LASR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Qiagen NV (Symbol: QGEN) saw options trading volume of 26,038 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 109.1% of QGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 20,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of QGEN. Below is a chart showing QGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BHF options, LASR options, or QGEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stocks Insiders And Hedge Funds Are Buying
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CVKD
 TLGT Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks Insiders And Hedge Funds Are Buying-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CVKD-> TLGT Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BHF
LASR
QGEN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.