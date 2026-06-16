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BE

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BE, PLAY, OLN

June 16, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE), where a total of 97,964 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 93.2% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 6,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 624,700 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) options are showing a volume of 17,141 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.4% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,491 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 349,100 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Olin Corp. (Symbol: OLN) options are showing a volume of 16,477 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.9% of OLN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 5,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 514,100 underlying shares of OLN. Below is a chart showing OLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BE options, PLAY options, or OLN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further BE Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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PLAY
OLN

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