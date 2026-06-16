Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BE, PLAY, OLN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE), where a total of 97,964 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 93.2% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026 , with 6,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 624,700 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) options are showing a volume of 17,141 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.4% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,491 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 349,100 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Olin Corp. (Symbol: OLN) options are showing a volume of 16,477 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.9% of OLN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 5,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 514,100 underlying shares of OLN. Below is a chart showing OLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BE options, PLAY options, or OLN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further BE Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.