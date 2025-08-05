Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BBWI, LPX, TDW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI), where a total volume of 33,287 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.9% of BBWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring September 12, 2025 , with 10,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BBWI. Below is a chart showing BBWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX) options are showing a volume of 4,097 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 409,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.6% of LPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 605,925 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,900 underlying shares of LPX. Below is a chart showing LPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tidewater Inc (Symbol: TDW) options are showing a volume of 5,497 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 549,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.4% of TDW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 828,060 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,300 underlying shares of TDW. Below is a chart showing TDW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BBWI options, LPX options, or TDW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

