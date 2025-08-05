Markets
BBWI

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BBWI, LPX, TDW

August 05, 2025 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI), where a total volume of 33,287 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.9% of BBWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring September 12, 2025, with 10,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BBWI. Below is a chart showing BBWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX) options are showing a volume of 4,097 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 409,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.6% of LPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 605,925 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,900 underlying shares of LPX. Below is a chart showing LPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Tidewater Inc (Symbol: TDW) options are showing a volume of 5,497 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 549,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.4% of TDW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 828,060 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,300 underlying shares of TDW. Below is a chart showing TDW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BBWI options, LPX options, or TDW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Warren Buffett Bank Stocks
 OSN Historical Stock Prices
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NKA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Warren Buffett Bank Stocks-> OSN Historical Stock Prices-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NKA-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BBWI
LPX
TDW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.