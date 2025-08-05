Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BBWI, LPX, TDW

Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX) options are showing a volume of 4,097 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 409,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.6% of LPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 605,925 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,900 underlying shares of LPX. Below is a chart showing LPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tidewater Inc (Symbol: TDW) options are showing a volume of 5,497 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 549,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.4% of TDW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 828,060 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,300 underlying shares of TDW. Below is a chart showing TDW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BBWI options, LPX options, or TDW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Warren Buffett Bank Stocks
OSN Historical Stock Prices
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NKA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.