Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BANC, BILL, CWT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Banc Of California Inc (Symbol: BANC), where a total of 18,452 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.2% of BANC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 9,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 900,300 underlying shares of BANC. Below is a chart showing BANC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) saw options trading volume of 18,160 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 73.5% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,500 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And California Water Service Group (Symbol: CWT) saw options trading volume of 2,490 contracts, representing approximately 249,000 underlying shares or approximately 69.3% of CWT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 359,505 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,100 underlying shares of CWT. Below is a chart showing CWT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BANC options, BILL options, or CWT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

