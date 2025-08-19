Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BANC, BILL, CWT

BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) saw options trading volume of 18,160 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 73.5% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,500 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And California Water Service Group (Symbol: CWT) saw options trading volume of 2,490 contracts, representing approximately 249,000 underlying shares or approximately 69.3% of CWT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 359,505 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,100 underlying shares of CWT. Below is a chart showing CWT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BANC options, BILL options, or CWT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: 10 Components Hedge Funds Are Selling
AXP Videos
FSCT shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.