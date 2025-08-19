Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BANC, BILL, CWT

August 19, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Banc Of California Inc (Symbol: BANC), where a total of 18,452 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.2% of BANC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 9,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 900,300 underlying shares of BANC. Below is a chart showing BANC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) saw options trading volume of 18,160 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 73.5% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,500 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And California Water Service Group (Symbol: CWT) saw options trading volume of 2,490 contracts, representing approximately 249,000 underlying shares or approximately 69.3% of CWT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 359,505 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,100 underlying shares of CWT. Below is a chart showing CWT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BANC options, BILL options, or CWT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
