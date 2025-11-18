Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BA, GOOGL, GOOG

November 18, 2025 — 01:18 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total volume of 73,921 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.1% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 7,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 709,200 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 302,119 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 30.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 22,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 187,060 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.9% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 14,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
