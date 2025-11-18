Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BA, GOOGL, GOOG

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 302,119 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 30.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 22,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 187,060 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.9% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 14,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BA options, GOOGL options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
