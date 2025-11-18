Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BA, GOOGL, GOOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total volume of 73,921 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.1% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025 , with 7,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 709,200 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 302,119 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 30.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 22,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 187,060 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.9% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 14,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

