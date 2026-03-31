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Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BA, GOOG, CMPX

March 31, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 63,566 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 02, 2026, with 5,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,200 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 166,517 contracts, representing approximately 16.7 million underlying shares or approximately 82.8% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 7,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 728,200 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Compass Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CMPX) options are showing a volume of 12,693 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.5% of CMPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 12,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CMPX. Below is a chart showing CMPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BA options, GOOG options, or CMPX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Joel Greenblatt
 Institutional Holders of SNFI
 Top Stocks Held By Cathie Wood

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Joel Greenblatt-> Institutional Holders of SNFI-> Top Stocks Held By Cathie Wood-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BA
GOOG
CMPX

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