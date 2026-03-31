Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BA, GOOG, CMPX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 63,566 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 02, 2026 , with 5,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,200 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 166,517 contracts, representing approximately 16.7 million underlying shares or approximately 82.8% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 7,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 728,200 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Compass Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CMPX) options are showing a volume of 12,693 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.5% of CMPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 12,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CMPX. Below is a chart showing CMPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BA options, GOOG options, or CMPX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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