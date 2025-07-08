Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BA, FSLR, NVDA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total volume of 69,139 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.9% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025 , with 11,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 41,353 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 76.7% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring August 08, 2025, with 3,281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,100 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 1.3 million contracts, representing approximately 134.3 million underlying shares or approximately 73.2% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 183.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 217,867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21.8 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BA options, FSLR options, or NVDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.