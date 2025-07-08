Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BA, FSLR, NVDA

July 08, 2025 — 03:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total volume of 69,139 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.9% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 11,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 41,353 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 76.7% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring August 08, 2025, with 3,281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,100 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 1.3 million contracts, representing approximately 134.3 million underlying shares or approximately 73.2% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 183.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 217,867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21.8 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BA options, FSLR options, or NVDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
