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Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BA, DAL, TECH

March 24, 2026 — 02:00 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 34,421 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.3% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring March 27, 2026, with 2,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,300 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 67,090 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,500 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) saw options trading volume of 10,110 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of TECH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,000 underlying shares of TECH. Below is a chart showing TECH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BA options, DAL options, or TECH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Consumer Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
 FXP Videos
 Electric Utilities Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Consumer Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling-> FXP Videos-> Electric Utilities Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BA
DAL
TECH

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