Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BA, DAL, TECH

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 67,090 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,500 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) saw options trading volume of 10,110 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of TECH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,000 underlying shares of TECH. Below is a chart showing TECH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BA options, DAL options, or TECH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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