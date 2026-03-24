Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BA, DAL, TECH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 34,421 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.3% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring March 27, 2026 , with 2,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,300 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 67,090 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,500 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) saw options trading volume of 10,110 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of TECH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,000 underlying shares of TECH. Below is a chart showing TECH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BA options, DAL options, or TECH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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