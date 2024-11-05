Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AZPN, ODP, MS

ODP Corp (Symbol: ODP) saw options trading volume of 2,545 contracts, representing approximately 254,500 underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of ODP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 430,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,400 underlying shares of ODP. Below is a chart showing ODP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 37,866 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring November 08, 2024, with 8,483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 848,300 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AZPN options, ODP options, or MS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ETFs Holding TGI
FCEL Videos
MMLP Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.