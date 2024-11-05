News & Insights

Markets
AZPN

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AZPN, ODP, MS

November 05, 2024 — 03:20 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Aspen Technology Inc (Symbol: AZPN), where a total volume of 768 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 76,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.2% of AZPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 129,700 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,000 underlying shares of AZPN. Below is a chart showing AZPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

ODP Corp (Symbol: ODP) saw options trading volume of 2,545 contracts, representing approximately 254,500 underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of ODP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 430,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,400 underlying shares of ODP. Below is a chart showing ODP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 37,866 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring November 08, 2024, with 8,483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 848,300 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AZPN options, ODP options, or MS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ETFs Holding TGI
 FCEL Videos
 MMLP Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AZPN
ODP
MS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.