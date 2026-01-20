Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AZO, GE, EOSE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total volume of 887 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 88,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.7% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 178,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3800 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,600 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3800 strike highlighted in orange:

GE Aerospace (Symbol: GE) saw options trading volume of 20,159 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 585,800 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And EOS Energy Enterprises Inc (Symbol: EOSE) options are showing a volume of 85,229 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of EOSE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 5,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 546,000 underlying shares of EOSE. Below is a chart showing EOSE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

