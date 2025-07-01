Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AXON, VST, EIX

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) options are showing a volume of 27,081 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,300 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Edison International (Symbol: EIX) saw options trading volume of 21,942 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of EIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 5,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,600 underlying shares of EIX. Below is a chart showing EIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
