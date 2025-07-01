Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AXON, VST, EIX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON), where a total of 2,922 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 292,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.1% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 561,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $760 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 1,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,300 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $760 strike highlighted in orange:

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) options are showing a volume of 27,081 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,300 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Edison International (Symbol: EIX) saw options trading volume of 21,942 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of EIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 5,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,600 underlying shares of EIX. Below is a chart showing EIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

